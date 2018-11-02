Like many of my family, friends and neighbors in Chelsea, my career was with the state of Maine. When I chose to work for the state, I didn’t realize that when I retired, I would be penalized by both federal Social Security and the Maine income tax system. It turns out retired teachers face this same treatment.

That’s why I am grateful that Sen. Shenna Bellows fought for me and other retired state workers and teachers trying to create equity between the Maine Public Employee Retirement System and Social Security.

Whether it is retirees or current state employees, I know Sen. Bellows has her constituents backs.

Elizabeth Cousins

Augusta

