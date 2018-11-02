A judge in Portland ordered a Westbrook man held on $25,000 bail for allegedly hitting another man intentionally with his car last month.

Clemente “Tony” Hernandez, 45, did not enter a plea during his brief first appearance in Cumberland County Unified Criminal Court on Friday afternoon. Through his attorney, Hernandez reserved the right to argue for bail at a later date.

He also was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, a 25-year-old who is also from Westbrook. He did not suffer any broken bones or life-threatening injuries, according to a police report filed in court.

The $25,000 cash amount was half of what Assistant District Attorney Angela Cannon had requested, but Judge Paul Fritzsche ordered the lower amount.

The charges against Hernandez also were reduced after they were evaluated by the District Attorney’s Office. Police originally sought to charge Hernandez with attempted manslaughter, among other crimes.

The complaint he now faces is for two counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

According to police reports filed in support of the charges, Hernandez was driving a 1999 GMC Suburban when he spotted the victim on Pennell Street on Oct. 18, veered over a curb and struck him, leaving a dent in the hood of the SUV, the police report said. Filings say police believe Hernandez was angry with the victim because of his relationship with a woman.

The victim told police the last thing he remembered was hearing screeching tires. When he woke up, he was on the ground, face up on his back, and he “hurt all over,” the police report said.

Hernandez denied being in Westbrook and said he was in Old Orchard Beach, among other places, when the crash took place. But police obtained a search warrant for Hernandez’s cellphone records, which showed that his phone was in communication with cellphone towers in the Westbrook area, not in Old Orchard Beach.

Police also said multiple witnesses described someone who fit Hernandez’s description.

Because he is charged with felonies, Hernandez must be indicted by a grand jury, after which time he will enter a plea.

His next date in court is Feb. 7.

