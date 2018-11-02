Cast your vote for Jennifer Day. She has an innate ability to truly listen and thoughtfully consider all voices and opinions.

Diane first met Jenn as they worked together as parent involvement coordinators. Jenn’s commitment to empowering parents through fostering their involvement in the schools was, and remains, her passion. She also worked in schools teaching about the importance of embracing diversity.

For the last 20-plus years, it has been our privilege to have Jenn as our friend, neighbor, a former school board member for our children’s schools, and now as an at-large city councilor in Augusta. She continues to actively volunteer in our local school system.

Jenn has brought sound judgement, compassion, and open-mindedness to her service for our community. You can be certain that Jennifer Day will bring that same caliber of service to all Mainers when she serves as our new state representative.

Diane and Larry Vinal

Augusta

