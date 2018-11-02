BANGOR — The Hermon football team stormed back from a 13-0 second half deficit to pull out a 20-13 victory over Winslow in a Class C North
Hermon quarterback Garrett Trask rushed for two three half touchdowns — from 3, 41 nd 35 yards out — to lead the comeback.
The No. 2 Hawks will host No. 4 Nokomis in the Big 11 championship game. Nokomis knocked out defending state champ Maine Central Institute.
Colby Pomeroy and Robby Clark rushed for touchdowns to lead Winslow, which led 7-0 at the half and 13-7 after three quarters.
