BANGOR — The Hermon football team stormed back from a 13-0 second half deficit to pull out a 20-13 victory over Winslow in a Class C North

Hermon quarterback Garrett Trask rushed for two three half touchdowns — from 3, 41 nd 35 yards out — to lead the comeback.

The No. 2 Hawks will host No. 4 Nokomis in the Big 11 championship game. Nokomis knocked out defending state champ Maine Central Institute.

Colby Pomeroy and Robby Clark rushed for touchdowns to lead Winslow, which led 7-0 at the half and 13-7 after three quarters.

