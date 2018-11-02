A teenager from Gorham faces charges after his involvement in a rear-end crash on Interstate 95 in Hampden on Thursday night.

Maine State Police said Anthony Hodge, 19, was distracted by his cellphone when his car slammed into the rear of a 2003 Dodge Dakota, driven by Frank Corso, 32, of Tampa, Florida. Hodge’s car, a 2003 Nissan Altima, caught fire. The northbound lane was shut down for nearly an hour.

Corso, his wife and infant daughter were transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Hodge was charged with failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Trooper Dave Yankowksy was parked nearby, heard the crash and responded to the scene.

