When I met Erin Herbig last spring at a “Meet Erin Herbig” gathering, I met a hardworking leader. A young woman with ambition, experience, common sense and honesty. And smart. Erin is a Belfast graduate who earned a scholarship to Boston College. After college, she returned to Maine to put her education to work. She’s been working hard ever since.

Erin Herbig cares about education for all types of students. She wants to bring a community college to Waldo County to train and certify electricians, plumbers, composite trades and health care professionals for jobs that exist here. She also wants to sponsor legislation for apprenticeship programs and strengthen partnerships between adult education, vocational programs and Waldo County employers.

This is who I want representing Waldo County in the state Senate, and I will enthusiastically vote for Erin Herbig on Nov. 6. I hope you will too.

Melissa Marchetti

Lincolnville

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: