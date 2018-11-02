Someday one of your grandchildren may ask you, “Why is the weather so bad? I can’t play outside because it’s too hot and Daddy can’t work outside. Why did it get like this?” I hope we will be able to say that we were careful to vote to protect them from a bad climate, and that has kept it manageable.

As a state representative, Karen Kusiak had a great record on protecting Maine’s environment and climate. She’s running for the state Senate against Scott Cyrway, who failed us last year regarding climate change. He voted to sustain the governor’s veto of the solar net-metering bill, which would have speeded our transition to solar energy and created many more jobs in the solar energy field.

Vote for Karen for thoughtful solutions to protect us all.

Richard Thomas

Waterville

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: