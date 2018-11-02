Over the past several months I’ve introduced myself to hundreds of people living in Augusta, and I’m happy to report kindness is alive and well. I’ve been greeted with warm smiles and cool drinks, shown family moments captured in photos, and trusted with stories of heartache for loved ones lost.

I’ve been treated like an old friend and thanked for my visit. Many who invited me into their homes grew up during a time when neighbors called on each other and kitchen tables hosted meals, card games and collective problem solving.

These interactions have rejuvenated my spirit, reminding me of the power of connection. May we all make effort to step away from our screens, remove the third party who interprets for us the character of others, and connect with one another.

We may have differences, but we are part of one community, bound by humanity through caring.

Jennifer Day

Augusta

