CONWAY, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire say a woman who crashed her car into a tree is dead.
Officials say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Thursday on West Side Road in Conway. Police tell WMUR-TV that it appears the woman suffered some sort of medical issue just before the crash.
One lane of the road was closed for 2 1/2 hours while police investigated.
The woman’s name has not been publicly released.
