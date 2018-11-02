CONWAY, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire say a woman who crashed her car into a tree is dead.

Officials say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Thursday on West Side Road in Conway. Police tell WMUR-TV that it appears the woman suffered some sort of medical issue just before the crash.

One lane of the road was closed for 2 1/2 hours while police investigated.

The woman’s name has not been publicly released.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.