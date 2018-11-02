There are lots of candidates on the ballot this November. I am most excited about voting for one — Charlotte Warren.

Why? Charlotte is a straight shooter, the hardest-working legislator there is, and smart, fierce and compassionate. She talks and works with anyone, gets things done, cuts through the political baloney and serves her constituents. As chairwomen of the Criminal Justice Committee she is a pioneer in criminal justice reform — with an emphasis on justice.

In the world of politics she is, at once, a breath of fresh air from usual politicians and someone who truly respects our long-lived Maine values of caring for one another, hard work, valuing everyone, and knowing that we are stronger when we work together. On Nov. 6, I will be most proud of voting for Charlotte Warren. Join me in voting for someone you can feel great about.

Betsy Sweet

Hallowell

