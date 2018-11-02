We urge voters in Winslow and Benton to join us in voting to re-elect Catherine Nadeau to the Maine House of Representatives from District 78 on Nov. 6.

As a former member of the Winslow Town Council, Cathy knows the problems that small Maine communities face trying to fund essential services while keeping property taxes as low as possible. She has worked against the shift in the tax burden from income and sales taxes to property taxes that has been the consequence of reductions in revenue sharing to towns and the transfer of teacher retirement costs from state government to cities and towns.

She has advocated for increased state funding for education. The failure of general purpose aid for education (funded at the state level by sales and income taxes) to keep up with increased costs has been another factor that has resulted in rising property taxes in recent years.

Earl and Mary Coombs

Winslow

