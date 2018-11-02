An event honoring all veterans will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Readfield Corner Cemetery, Church Road, where the Third Maine Infantry Civil War re-enactors will participate. A special remembrance of some Civil War soldiers whose memorials and graves are there is planned.

From the cemetery, the re-enactors will lead the way to Asa Gile Hall, 8 Old Kents Hill Road, for a closing ceremony at 11 a.m. in honor of all veterans. Parking will be available at the old fairgrounds parking lot or in the north end of the cemetery.

All are invited to march along or those who are not able to walk far can follow in their vehicles. Cub Scouts Pack 622 and Girl Scouts Troop 1701 also will participate in the march and subsequent ceremony. The re-enactors will give two musket volleys along the way, at the cemetery and outside Gile Hall.

Following the ceremony, a free soup luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall at the Readfield United Methodist Church on Route 17 in Kents Hill. Re-enactors Capt. Matthew Bray and 1st Sgt. Robert Pierce will give a presentation about the regiment during that time as well.

The event was planned by members of Readfield’s Historical Society, Selectboard and United Methodist Church.

For more information, call 441-9184 or email [email protected].

