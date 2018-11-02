UNION — Just for Kids: Seed Science! will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road.

Robin Huntley and Dirigo Learning will be on hand to held those who attend learn about seeds and how some plants proliferate.

Also, stop in to see Dirigo’s hands-on museum about seeds which will be on display in the Children’s Room throughout the month of November.

This free class is for children of all ages, but only 10 spaces are available.

To register, stop in or call the library at 785-4733.

