Do you expect a different result voting for the same party for City Council every cycle?
Cathy Weeks, lifetime resident and candidate for Ward 1 City Council in Waterville, has viewed the council process for the last two years. Did you know that the City Council can vote to veto the mayor’s recommendations for anything, such as the budget? With two more new Republican candidates on the council, this could change for the residents.
Many in Waterville are on limited incomes; several residents in Ward 1 have sold their homes because of the tax increases.
Cathy is concerned, committed and caring to represent all residents in Ward 1. She has personally met with residents and will help to make the changes that are needed.
Cathy appreciates your vote on Nov. 6. This would be a vote for changes that are needed.
Jon Weeks
Waterville
