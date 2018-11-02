On a recent Saturday morning, we joined Charlotte Warren and Shenna Bellows at the West Gardiner transfer station to greet residents responsibly disposing of their trash, recyclables and Swap Shop offerings. Dale McCormick hatched the idea years ago and it has proved to be an effective way to shake hands over coffee and donuts and talk to people. It works.

Charlotte and Shenna work hard at their jobs and in the Legislature.

Regardless of your party affiliation, news sourcing, level of engagement, beliefs and notions and positions, we urge you to vote for people with character, training, willingness to listen and learn, and genuine regard for civility.

Join us in voting for Charlotte Warren and Shenna Bellows. Both can push the House and Senate to work for all Mainers.

Susan Emmet and Mike Wing

West Gardiner

