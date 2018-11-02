LEWISTON — Tune in here to watch a live feed of a Pine Tree Conference Class B semifinal game between Cony and Brunswick.

The Rams (7-1) finished as the two seed and had a bye into the semifinals. The No. 3 Dragons rolled past No. 6 Brewer in the quarterfinals.

Cony Rams
