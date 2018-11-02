We need a change for a new council person for Ward 1 and Cathy Weeks would make the change we need. Cathy cares for her city, where she has grown up in. She is very concerned about our property tax increases, which have grown above affordable even for a two-household income. She listens to the concerns of the residents and will be a voice on the council.

We need someone who cares for everyone in our city, not just a select few. Vote for Cathy Weeks and you will not be disappointed.

Carla Mayhew

Waterville

