I have known Bruce White for over 20 years through both work and community events. He is a dad who is actively involved with his family and one who is there for folks during both the good times and bad. He is one of those many people that makes Maine a great place.

Whether it is “Vacationland,” “Staycationland,” or “Maine: the Way Life Should Be,” Maine is a great place to live, raise a family, and work. Maine needs to continue doing what is right for its businesses, organizations, and its people. This requires a healthy balance of representation in Augusta across the spectrum, Republican, Democrat and independent, all working together on the very challenging issues facing Maine today.

Bruce will make a positive contribution in Augusta, continuing to grow the kind of cooperative political environment that Maine needs.

Gary Smith

Plainfield, Vermont

