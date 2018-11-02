WILTON — The Planning Board granted a permit for a retail medical marijuana storefront Thursday. The store also will sell soil, nutrients and growing science materials.

Alden Sylvester, of Fayette, and a business partner plan to open Power Plant at the former Hayden Shoe Store, 410 U.S. Route 2. Both are registered caregivers, Sylvester said.

The permit for medical marijuana sales is contingent on the effective date of a new law and securing applicable state permits, such as fire inspection.

In July, the Legislature enacted L.D. 1539, an amendment to the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act. In part, the law authorizes registered caregivers to operate medical marijuana retail stores if a municipality has voted to allow them generally.

The law is expected to become effective Dec. 12, Code Enforcement Officer Charles Lavin said.

At Town Meeting in June, voters adopted an amended zoning ordinance that allows for marijuana retail sales, manufacturing and cultivation. The ordinance does not distinguish between recreational-use and medical marijuana establishments.

“We are going to follow all the rules enacted by the state,” Sylvester said. “There will be separately keyed locks to the bud storage room and we will have the necessary cameras in place. Whatever the present set of rules that we are required to follow, we will follow.”

Sylvester said they hope to open the store Dec. 1 for soil and nutrient sales.

