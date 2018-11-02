The YMCA of Southern Maine will offer expanded child care services on Election Day to make it easier for parents to vote.

YMCA branches in Biddeford, Portland, Freeport and New Gloucester will offer short-term child watch services between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 6, the organization announced Friday. The services will be open to everyone in the community.

“Voting may seem like an easy task for some people, but for many it’s a real struggle to get to the polls – especially parents and caregivers of small children,” Helen Breña, president and CEO of YMCA of Southern Maine, said in a statement. “Voting gives individuals a voice in shaping issues important to them and fosters a sense of community, which is very important to the Y.”

