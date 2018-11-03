A quick note regarding the vote for the Ward 7 City Council seat in Waterville.

My original intent was to run myself, but scheduling and family commitments won’t permit this. However, I’d like to fully endorse my neighbor, Heath Dunn. His thoughts on unifying the town, on placing the town’s people ahead of following national trends and getting back to civil, common-sense discourse are exactly what Ward 7 and Waterville as a whole need.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

We have an opportunity to create a working, forward-thinking council in the upcoming election. Heath, I believe, will be an integral part of that. Ward 7, please consider Heath with your votes.

Anthony Tompkins

Waterville

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.