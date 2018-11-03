A quick note regarding the vote for the Ward 7 City Council seat in Waterville.

My original intent was to run myself, but scheduling and family commitments won’t permit this. However, I’d like to fully endorse my neighbor, Heath Dunn. His thoughts on unifying the town, on placing the town’s people ahead of following national trends and getting back to civil, common-sense discourse are exactly what Ward 7 and Waterville as a whole need.

We have an opportunity to create a working, forward-thinking council in the upcoming election. Heath, I believe, will be an integral part of that. Ward 7, please consider Heath with your votes.

Anthony Tompkins

Waterville

