PORTLAND — The Winthrop field hockey team felt the agony of an overtime defeat to St. Dominic Academy in the Class C state title game last season.

The Ramblers earned some redemption Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Mountain Valley Conference rival Spruce Mountain in the Class C championship game, the program’s first crown since 1989.

Breonna Feeney had two goals and Gia Francis added an insurance marker as the Ramblers capped off a 17-1-0 season.

“It just makes it more of achievement, it just makes more special to me and the entire team,” Francis, a junior forward, said of winning the state championship after last season’s disappointment. “In all honesty, we are all on the top of the world right now.”

Words were hard to come by for Winthrop coach Jessica Merrill, but with nine seniors on the team, she acknowledged craving a different ending to this season.

“It’s a long season, it can be emotionally draining, you want it so much for them,” Merrill said. “We worked so hard for this from last October to now. I wanted it more for them. They’ve worked so hard for it, to see them put all this work and today, I still don’t have the words.”

On the other sideline, Spruce Mountain coach Jane DiPompo encouraged her team to not let one game define it.

“Don’t look at your season in one game, you got to look at the season as a whole,” DiPompo said. “We’ve made so many gains and we have come so far, you can’t forget about that. You can’t let this one (game) overshadow it.”

The first 20 minutes of the contest were quiet as the familiar foes — they were meeting for a third time this fall — tried to find a rhythm.

Feeney broke the 0-0 deadlock with 10:09 remaining in the first half.

The lead lasted about five and a half minutes, until Spruce Mountain answered when Brooke Boute found a loose ball in the crease for an easy goal.

“We were psyched at halftime,” DiPompo said. “We knew we were in the game; we knew we were playing with them.”

The teams took different approaches during the 10-minute halftime break. Winthrop kept doing what it is has done all season and stayed on the field to keep things as normal as possible. Spruce Mountain decided to go into a locker room to warm up.

The advantage went to the Ramblers, as they took control of the game from the opening draw of the second half. But Spruce Mountain’s Emily White prevented the Ramblers from taking a lead with a nice defensive stop early on in the second half.

Merrill’s halftime speech resonated with her players.

“I told the girls, this may not end the way you want it to if you don’t get yourselves mentally in check,” Merrill said. “It’s like the spark went off in them at halftime. Their attitude was totally different. We maintained play in the second half, and I think we realized that they have 30 minutes — I have nine seniors — left in their high school career.”

Spruce Mountain (11-6-1) couldn’t get a shot on goal until 14 minutes remaining. Right after that, the Ramblers responded. Feeney found the back of the net again to make it 2-1 Winthrop with 10:50 left in the contest.

“We just had to stay confident, stay together, work together and not get too excited because the game wasn’t over yet,” Feeney said.

Francis added breathing room with a goal with 9:14 to play. It took a couple more minutes before she realized how big her goal was.

“It wasn’t until the four-minute mark where it started to settle down and I realized, ‘Oh, my God, we actually have a chance if we keep this (lead),'” Francis said.

With the game slipping out of their hands, the Phoenix attacked the goal. They had two shots go wide in the closing minutes.

“They showed heart, they came out, they didn’t give up,” DiPompo said. “I love these kids. They gave their heart and soul.”

