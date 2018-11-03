LONDON — A report says the Spice Girls are about to give fans what they really, really want: a reunion.

The Sun newspaper said Saturday the 1990s girl group is expected to announce a 2019 U.K. stadium tour on Monday but without original member Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham.

The lineup includes Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown and Geri “Ginger Spice” Horner.

