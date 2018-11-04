STAFF REPORT

AMHERST, Mass. — Matt Johnson’s save on a Jules Oberg kick was all the difference for the Colby men’s soccer team, which beat Williams 4-3 in penalty kicks to take the New England Small College Athletic Conference championship Sunday.

It’s the first NESCAC title in program history, and the first time in the history of the conference that a No. 8 seed won the championship. With the win, the Mules (8-6-3) earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Tied 0-0 after regulation and two overtimes, Colby and Williams (8-5-2) went to penalty kicks. David Howarth, Lucas Pereira, Colin Sullivan and Ethan Fabricant each scored for the Mules.

Williams responded each time, with goals from Nick Ranieri, Demian Gass and Chris Fleischer, until Carlson made the game-winning save on Oberg.

THOMAS 1, SUNY CANTON 0: Josh Emard’s goal in the second half gave the Terriers the North Atlantic Conference championship at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

It’s the fifth NAC title in program history for Thomas, which will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.

Michael Sanzari was credited with an assist on Emard’s goal. Jonathan Dutka had three saves to earn the shutout for the Terriers (14-4-1).

Mouhammed Thiam had five saves for the Roos (9-10-2).

FIELD HOCKEY

HUSSON 2, THOMAS COLLEGE 1, OT: Augusta native and Cony graduate Arika Brochu scored both goals for the Eagles, who won the New England Collegiate Conference title with a win at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Sadie Royer had an assist for Husson, which finishes its season with a 5-12 record.

Lindsey Gregoire tallied a goal for Thomas (12-8). MacKenzie Oberholzer had four saves.

Despite the loss, the Terriers are the North Atlantic Conference champions. It’s the first winning season for Thomas in at least 17 seasons, dating back to 2001.

