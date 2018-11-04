When during this election cycle those running for office promise that they will create jobs, please remember this: Slave owners were the greatest job creators that ever walked this earth.

Also remember that those who want government out of insurance and health care never ask for the government to get out of road building and maintenance, police coverage and firefighting.

After giving these things thought, please go out and vote.

Peter P. Sirois

Madison

