When during this election cycle those running for office promise that they will create jobs, please remember this: Slave owners were the greatest job creators that ever walked this earth.
Also remember that those who want government out of insurance and health care never ask for the government to get out of road building and maintenance, police coverage and firefighting.
After giving these things thought, please go out and vote.
Peter P. Sirois
Madison
-
Local & State
Portland adopts resolution in response to synagogue massacre
-
Local & State
Some of Maine’s great blue herons wintering in Haiti
-
Maine Crime
NH man takes plea deal, admits to selling fentanyl, crack cocaine in Wilton
-
Maine Crime
Strong man accused of sexually assaulting girl
-
Sports
For Gardiner, Winthrop field hockey teams, championships had touch of destiny