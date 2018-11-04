Dear independent voters: It used to be you could treat the major parties equally and just consider candidates’ qualifications. But not this year. Right now science has no voice, and democracy has no voice, in the face of the Republican capitulation to President Donald Trump’s willful ignorance and authoritarian tendencies.

A Supreme Court justice was just confirmed who believes that the president is above the law. The UN just issued a report saying that the tipping point for global warming is just a dozen years away. Voter suppression is happening openly in Republican-controlled states.

This is it. The moment is now. You cannot sit on the sidelines or justify a vote for a Republican, any Republican. Democracy can end, and the world can suffer uncorrectable environmental damage, and yet the Republicans are just rolling along with it. You’re the ones who need to step up and keep these things from happening.

Jonathan Cohen

Farmington

