Dear independent voters: It used to be you could treat the major parties equally and just consider candidates’ qualifications. But not this year. Right now science has no voice, and democracy has no voice, in the face of the Republican capitulation to President Donald Trump’s willful ignorance and authoritarian tendencies.

A Supreme Court justice was just confirmed who believes that the president is above the law. The UN just issued a report saying that the tipping point for global warming is just a dozen years away. Voter suppression is happening openly in Republican-controlled states.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

This is it. The moment is now. You cannot sit on the sidelines or justify a vote for a Republican, any Republican. Democracy can end, and the world can suffer uncorrectable environmental damage, and yet the Republicans are just rolling along with it. You’re the ones who need to step up and keep these things from happening.

Jonathan Cohen

Farmington

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.