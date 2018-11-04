I support Kellie Julia for the Senate District 15 seat. Kellie is a Maine native who lives in South China. She has spent her life working successfully with people in education and as a small-business owner.

I have a great deal of respect for her as my friend of 3-plus years as well as my employer. I have found her to have excellent assessment skills, and to be fair, steady and tenacious. I believe she would work amicably with people and be objective.

She is a Clean Elections candidate and owes no favors to lobbyists. In my opinion she will represent the district very well and work with them to solve problems and work toward their goals.

Linda S. Thornton

Pittsfield

