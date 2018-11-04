AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 25-31, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Michael W. Adams, 55, of Gardiner, allowing dog to be at large July 27, 2018, in Gardiner; $50 fine; keeping unlicensed dog, same date and town, dismissed.

Paul Adams, 35, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Aug. 18, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jacob D. Alward, 26, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 31, 2018, in Manchester; $500 fine.

Courtney Backus, 23, of Greene, fishing without valid license Sept. 2, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Amber Lynn Bloss, 32, of Augusta, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon Aug. 7, 2018, in Augusta; two-year Department of Corrections sentence; assault, same date and town dismissed.

Timothy Andrew Bogle, 30, of Bradenton, Florida, and Abington, Massachusetts, failure to stop all-terrain vehicle Aug. 28, 2018, in Winthrop; $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence; operating ATV on public way Aug. 28, 2018 in Winthrop; $200 fine; operating unregistered ATV, same date and town, dismissed.

Travis Bonefant, 33, of Farmingdale, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 14, 2018, in Hallowell; $500 fine.

Cassidy A. Bridges, 30, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 9, 2018, in Gardiner; $400 fine.

Kristin Calligan, 35, of Portland, failure to register vehicle Sept. 29, 2018, in Hallowell; $100 fine.

Nathan T. Campbellton, 36, of South China, operating under the influence Sept. 5, 2018, in Augusta; $750 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Paul Carr, 43, of North Monmouth, assault July 8, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Ronald Lee Childs, 62, of Litchfield, failure to register vehicle Sept. 13, 2018, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Richard Clapp, 56, of Winthrop, operating vehicle without license Sept. 18, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Coby L. Dangler, 18, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor July 13, 2018, in Winslow, and minor possessing liquor July 20, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Dirigo Motors, of Windsor, dealer failing to deliver title application within 30 days Feb. 12, 2017, in Windsor; $250 fine. Dealer failing to deliver title application within 30 days June 24, 2018, in Windsor; $250 fine

Kurt-Eric J. Elliott, 30, of Gardiner, nonsupport of dependents May 1, 2017, in Gardiner; 120-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year five-month probation.

Brian D. Emery, 31, of Bristol, Connecticut, operating unregistered ATV Sept. 21, 2018, in Mount Vernon; $200 fine; operating ATV on public way Sept. 21, 2018, in Mount Vernon; $100 fine.

Seth R. Fish, 39, of Monmouth, trafficking in prison contraband Feb. 8, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence.

Brooke V. Fritz, 21, of Augusta, theft of services Jan. 14, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine, $100 restitution. Criminal trespass March 21, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 28, 2018, in West Gardiner; 21-day jail sentence.

Gina M. Genica, 28, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 22, 2018, in Oakland; $400 fine.

Nathaniel S. Glavin, 39, of Gorham, theft by unauthorized use of property July 15, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence, $2,000 restitution; operating after habitual offender revocation July 15, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release July 15, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence.

Christopher Graffam, 35, of Bath, operating after habitual offender revocation June 8, 2018, in Farmingdale; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Jeffrey P. Grenier, 30, of Augusta, harassment by telephone Sept. 12, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Francis Grieve, 67, of Lewiston, operating vehicle without license Sept. 5, 2018, in Monmouth; $150 fine.

James R. Hamilton, 22, of South China, failure to stop all-terrain vehicle July 6, 2018, in China; seven-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked July 6, 2018, in China; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence.

Melissa T. Haskell, 24, of Industry, robbery May 4, 2012, in Augusta, dismissed.

Robert Hayes, 47, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 7, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine, $42 restitution.

His + Hers Enterprise, of North Monmouth, two counts dealer improperly selling used motor vehicle Jan. 30, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2018, both in Monmouth; $200 in fines.

Mohammed A. Kelani, 20, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor April 21, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Zachary Langlois, 21, of Sabattus, fishing without valid license Sept. 2, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Brandon Long, 25, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 19, 2018, in Augusta; five-day jail sentence, $315.45 restitution; criminal trespass June 19, 2018, in Augusta; five-day jail sentence; misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Tabitha Luczkowski, 28, of Augusta, unlawful possession of cocaine base March 5, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 75 days suspended, one-year probation; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, same date and town, dismissed.

Paul A. Martha, 20, of Fayette, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 1, 2018, in Readfield, dismissed.

Andrew M. McBean, 37, of Sabattus, operating after registration suspended July 15, 2018, in West Gardiner; $100 fine.

Derek A. McFadden, 36, of Leeds, failing to make oral or written accident report Nov. 14, 2017, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Ryan McKenna, 34, of Oakland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 22, 2018, in Oakland; $400 fine.

James E. Michaud, 35, of Farmingdale, criminal mischief Aug. 24, 2018, in Gardiner; $200 fine, $286 restitution.

Ashley Miller, 27, of Albion, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 18, 2016, in Waterville; 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one year probation, $1,795 restitution.

Kyle Morand, 20, of Manchester, littering Aug. 22, 2018, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Zachary M. Needham, 19, of Chelsea, entering or causing a projectile to enter a place illegally July 8, 2018, in China; $100 fine.

Kirby Todd Nichols, 37, of Whitefield, operating under the influence May 20, 2018, in Augusta; $750 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Brandon Perry, 27, of Lewiston, operating under the influence July 14, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joseph Allen Pettegrow Sr., 40, of Portland, operating under the influence Sept. 15, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, six-month jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 15, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine, 30-day jail sentence; assault Sept. 15, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence.

Justin Edward Pottle, 25, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Aug. 17, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Matthew J. Prugh, 19, of Augusta, minor consuming liquor July 5, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Daniel Reyes, 20, of Waterville, criminal mischief Oct. 29, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Courtney V. Rogers, 28, of Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked June 29, 2018, in Monmouth; $600 fine; violating condition of release June 29, 2018, in Monmouth; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

Karen M. Rowe, 54, of Randolph, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 28, 2018, in Gardiner; 30-day jail sentence, $115.52 restitution; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force July 28, 2018, in Gardiner; 30-day jail sentence; criminal mischief July 28, 2018, in Gardiner; 30-day jail sentence; aggravated criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Bengi Saban, 24, of Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked June 11, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine; violating condition of release June 11, 2018, in Gardiner; $200 fine; operating after registration suspended, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael J. Siracusa Jr., 54, of Gardiner, aggravated assault June 7, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Connor E. Smith, 21, of Bangor, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 30, 2018, in West Gardiner; $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Sept. 30, 2018, in West Gardiner; 24-hour jail sentence.

Roger Syrell, 46, of Livermore Falls, attaching false plates Aug. 4, 2018, in Monmouth; $150 fine.

Henry Talbot, 25, of North Monmouth, failure to register vehicle Aug. 21, 2018, in Winthrop; $100 fine.

Heidi Traxler, 46, of Augusta, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury Aug. 24, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Dustin Tribou, 32, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Sept. 5, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Levi Daniel Veno, 33, of Bowdoinham, operating under the influence Aug. 29, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Ian Hamilton Watson, 31, of Augusta, domestic violence assault July 23, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nathan E. Wheeler, 30, of Gardiner, failing to comply sex offender registry act July 27, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence; prohibited contact with person under 14 years of age July 27, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence.

