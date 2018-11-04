I support Janet Mills for governor. Mills has a workable plan to improve access to health care and reduce costs. She understands rural Maine and how to improve our rural economy. She supports education. She supports women’s reproductive rights. She knows that Maine’s economic future depends on a clean environment. And finally, she knows state government and how to make it work for everyone.

Perhaps as important as the above, Janet Mills represents the best of Maine. She is intelligent, caring, capable, and strong. She has a common-sense approach to the difficult issues we face and the energy and wisdom to solve them.

I hope the people of Maine will support Janet Mills on Nov. 6.

Charles Jacobs

Monmouth

