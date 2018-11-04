I had the opportunity to meet Jared Golden recently and then to watch him in a debate. I found him to be plainspoken and direct and honest about his positions on health care, jobs, infrastructure, and gun rights. This is in contrast with Bruce Poliquin, who never gave a straight answer and laid down a smokescreen of name-calling and bobbing and weaving during the debate.

Jared has a history of personal sacrifice and of working in a bipartisan fashion in the Legislature. Despite Poliquin’s hysterical assertions, he is not a radical socialist but a moderate progressive dedicated to fairness and equal access to jobs and health care.

Jared Golden will be a fresh young face in a Congress that is desperately in need of new ideas. I urge you to vote for him in November.

Jay Naliboff, M.D.

Chesterville

