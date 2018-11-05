When the election is over, one memorable effort will be Jan Collins’ Democratic candidacy in Senate District 17.

Jan has traversed the length and breadth of a district that stretches from central Maine to the Canadian border. If there are places she has missed, they are few. And where she has gone, she has impressed. She brings a ready smile, knowledge of the issues, and a willingness to hear people out, whether she agrees with them or not. When she answers, she answers well because she listens well to others.

Jan is an accomplished blueberry farmer in Wilton. That and service to her community speak to her deep roots in rural Maine. Her 26 previous years as a high school science teacher help explain her ability to think on her feet and deal effectively with complex questions.

She would be a tremendous asset in our Maine Legislature.

Ed McCarthy

Vienna

