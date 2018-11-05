We’re pleased to support our neighbor, Jennifer Day, in the current election in Maine House District 86. Government at all levels has never been in more need of people with government experience, intelligence and the willingness to listen to others. Jenn fits that bill.

With her experience on both the Augusta City Council and school board, Jenn knows how government works and what Augustans need from their state government. We’ve also known her personally for some time and are very impressed with her and her family. She is an asset to the Augusta community and will be an asset at the State House as well. We urge voters in northern and western Augusta to join us in voting for Jenn Day for the Maine House.

Nancy P. Finnegan and James P. Melcher

Augusta

