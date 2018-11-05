Bruce White, my father-in-law, would have my vote for state representative. To come to that decision, I started by looking at the kind of person he is when no one from the outside world is looking. I considered the character I have seen in him in the places most people haven’t been: in his home and in mine.

While it is true that a father-in-law and a son-in-law are expected to have differences about certain things, I can honestly say that after 17 years of having him as a father-in-law that I respect him, I look up to him, and I am thankful for him. I am thankful for his caring and loving heart, the advice he offers (though I don’t always take it), the time he generously shares, and the dependability he consistently demonstrates.

In the end I would vote for him — just don’t tell him I said that.

Seth Vincent

Auburn

