Farmingdale and Gardiner voters, please vote for Thom Harnett. Gay Grant endorsed his nomination. Thom would make a great state representative for us. He has accomplished wonderful events and thoughtful growth in Gardiner. Thom is so proactive and focused for our good. Thom is a great leader. Vote Thom Harnett.
Philip Rose
Farmingdale
