According to voter registration data from the Maine Secretary of State, there were 58,368 more registered Democrats than registered Republicans across the entire state at the end of September.

Enrolled Democrats constitute about 31% of the state’s electorate, while enrolled Republicans make up about 27%. Members of the Green and Libertarian parties make up another 4.6%, and the remainder are unenrolled.

However, the margin between the two parties’ numbers varies significantly in different parts of the state. And it’s changing: since the 2014 election, the Democrats have enrolled more voters than Republicans statewide, even as Republicans have increased their local majorities in more rural parts of the state.

The maps below illustrate regional differences in political party enrollment across Maine, and how voter registration numbers have changed since November 2014. Mouse over the map to explore town-by-town estimates. Or scroll down to explore different regions in greater detail.

Where new voters have registered since 2014 The circles on this map illustrate how the total number of registered voters has increased (or, in some cases, decreased) in each town since the last gubernatorial election in 2014. Red circles indicate towns where the number of registered voters has decreased since 2014, and circle sizes are proportional to the number of new voters.

Shifts in party enrollment since 2014 The arrows in this map indicate how party registration has shifted in each town since the last gubernatorial election in 2014. Red, rightward-pointing arrows indicate towns where Republicans have increased their share of the town’s total enrollment, and blue, leftward-pointing arrows indicate places where registered Democrats’ share of the electorate has grown more than the Republicans’.