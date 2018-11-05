Without a doubt, I will be voting for Justin Fecteau for state representative. Residents of West and North Augusta have seen him work so hard all year to earn our vote. He has knocked on thousands of doors so he can hear about the issues that are most important to us. To me, that kind of work ethic is such an important quality. We need representatives to work just as hard as we do!

As his neighbor, I get to see him when he’s not campaigning. Justin is certainly a family-oriented person. His wife, Grace, and their son, Liam, are so important to him.

The way I see it, we get the whole package when we elect Justin Fecteau. He is a hardworking father, husband, teacher, veteran and Augusta native that cares deeply about this city and our great state.

Peggy Tardiff

Augusta

Share

< Previous

Next >