Karen Kusiak is the leader we need in the Maine Senate. She will fight to protect and expand our health care system, as approved by the voters. She is a seasoned educator who will work to preserve the quality and integrity of our public school system. She also understands the value of investing in early childhood education for the benefit of children and families, and the future of all Mainers.

Karen has experience, compassion, integrity and grit, and she has my vote for Maine Senate. Let’s get behind the leader who will stand up and speak out for our people and our community.

Rebecca Green

Waterville

