Patient, honest, polite, understanding, caring, devout — these are just a few of the qualities Mike Morris is about. He is a husband, dad, brother, and uncle, and I am proud to call him my son.

He is gifted in being able to disassemble conflict and create fun. He is dependable and pragmatic. His greatest attribute is simple; he tells the truth, and always has.

Ward 1 in Waterville gets to vote for Mike. All of Waterville will get an upstanding, hardworking guy.

James J. Morris

South China

Share

filed under: