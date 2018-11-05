Patient, honest, polite, understanding, caring, devout — these are just a few of the qualities Mike Morris is about. He is a husband, dad, brother, and uncle, and I am proud to call him my son.
He is gifted in being able to disassemble conflict and create fun. He is dependable and pragmatic. His greatest attribute is simple; he tells the truth, and always has.
Ward 1 in Waterville gets to vote for Mike. All of Waterville will get an upstanding, hardworking guy.
James J. Morris
South China
-
Local & State
Portland adopts resolution in response to synagogue massacre
-
Local & State
Some of Maine’s great blue herons wintering in Haiti
-
Maine Crime
NH man takes plea deal, admits to selling fentanyl, crack cocaine in Wilton
-
Maine Crime
Strong man accused of sexually assaulting girl
-
Sports
For Gardiner, Winthrop field hockey teams, championships had touch of destiny