My name is Judy and I have been a resident of the Pittston area all of my life. I registered to vote a few weeks ago so that I could vote for Rep. Jeff Hanley in the upcoming election.

Why did I do this? I did this because one of my neighbors shared the difficult time she was having obtaining a much-needed federal document. She tried all avenues and after more than a year was getting nowhere. She called Rep. Hanley, spoke with him directly, and in time the representative was instrumental in obtaining what she needed. To do so, he reached out to a number of offices and to a number of agencies on a variety of levels. From my perspective, Rep. Hanley is a people’s representative.

This is a man who cares for our community and its people. I look forward to casting my ballot for him.

Judy Douglas

Pittston

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: