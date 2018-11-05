New statewide standardized testing results were posted online early Monday, but state education officials took the information down after several hours, saying they needed more time to validate the results.

Students take standardized tests known as Maine Educational Assessments, or MEAs, every year. The results are for mathematics and English tests given to all students in third through eighth grades, and SAT results for juniors in high school.

Maine Department of Education officials said they were delaying the release of the results to allow for more time to work with the vendor, Focal Point K-12, to “ensure that the data is accurate prior to its release.”

“The department is making a concerted effort to complete the validation process so that we can release the results as soon as possible,” the DOE said in a statement posted on its website.

