Two people were injured when a motorcycle and a van collided Monday morning on Route 302 in Windham, and traffic was delayed for hours.

The crash at 7:45 a.m. injured motorcyclist Sean LaChance, 46, of Naples, and Robyn Sirois, 41, who was behind the wheel of the van, Windham police said.

Both vehicles also sustained significant damage, police said.

LaChance and Sirois were both taken to Maine Medical Center with unknown injuries. LaChance was still being assessed Monday night, and Sirois was not a patient at the Portland hospital.

Windham police said they will reconstruct the crash.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Traffic was stop-and-go for more than two hours while police investigated.

