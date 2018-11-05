Two people were injured when a motorcycle and a van collided Monday morning on Route 302 in Windham, and traffic was delayed for hours.
The crash at 7:45 a.m. injured motorcyclist Sean LaChance, 46, of Naples, and Robyn Sirois, 41, who was behind the wheel of the van, Windham police said.
Both vehicles also sustained significant damage, police said.
LaChance and Sirois were both taken to Maine Medical Center with unknown injuries. LaChance was still being assessed Monday night, and Sirois was not a patient at the Portland hospital.
Windham police said they will reconstruct the crash.
No criminal charges have been filed.
Traffic was stop-and-go for more than two hours while police investigated.
-
Local & State
Portland adopts resolution in response to synagogue massacre
-
Local & State
Some of Maine’s great blue herons wintering in Haiti
-
Maine Crime
NH man takes plea deal, admits to selling fentanyl, crack cocaine in Wilton
-
Maine Crime
Strong man accused of sexually assaulting girl
-
Sports
For Gardiner, Winthrop field hockey teams, championships had touch of destiny