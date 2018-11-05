On Nov. 6, I will be voting to re-elect Sen. Shenna Bellows in District 14. During the past two years, Shenna Bellows has been a champion for Maine workers and retirees. In addition she has worked hard for our military veterans and their many issues, especially the homeless veterans and better health care at the VA Togus.

She has worked hard at lowering our property taxes, where she got the homestead tax exemption increased to $20,000. She has gotten out into the communities and listened to the concerns of the people. She is helpful in trying to provide solutions to the many issues, especially for our children and health care.

Bellows cares about all of us and wants to return to finish the job she was sent to do. So please get out and vote on Nov. 6 and make this happen.

Richard West

Randolph

