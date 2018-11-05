Smart, funny, caring, honest. A good person. That is Charlotte Warren. She is a person of integrity who, as our representative in the State House, has never turned away from working to better the lives of her Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner constituents.

Charlotte is a small-business owner and we have known her most recently in that capacity. Her enthusiasm, energy and integrity as well as her savvy and ability to work with diverse (and opinionated) people earns her the respect of everyone she connects with.

In the State House, she has taken on tough challenges and always stood her ground. She is a leader. She is committed to her job and is a tireless champion for issues impacting her constituents. She is a forward thinker. And she listens.

Charlotte has worked hard for us. If you live in District 84, please join us in re-electing Rep. Charlotte Warren.

Francia and Jed Davis

Manchester

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: