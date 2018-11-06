WATERVILLE — An accident involving a truck was reported to have occurred early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95’s southbound lanes between exits 130 and 127, backing up traffic an estimated 3 miles and reducing it to a single lane.
An ambulance was requested, according to scanner traffic.
Waterville firefighters responded to the call.
A call to Maine State Police wasn’t returned immediately.
This story will be updated.
Rachel Ohm — 612-2368
Twitter: @rachel_ohm
