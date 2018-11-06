Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

The turnpike authority posted an alert about the accident at 3:36 p.m. warning motorists to expect delays and use caution.

It took place in the southbound lanes at mile 49, between Exit 52 in Falmouth and Exit 48 in Portland. Expect delays and use caution in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

