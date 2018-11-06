A 60-year-old man died at the Portland YMCA early Tuesday afternoon.

Meaghan Woodsome, marketing director for the Y, would not release any information about the incident other than to say that the man died “after an apparent medical emergency.”

Portland police officials said early Tuesday night that the death was considered “non-suspicious.” Lt. Robert Martin said in an email that the state medical examiner was reviewing the facts of the case and would determine the cause and mannner of death.

The Portland YMCA branch is at 70 Forest Ave.

