RUMFORD — Nine people were arrested in Rumford and Mexico on Monday evening as part of a multi-department drug trafficking sweep.

The sweep, conducted by Maine Drug Enforcement agents and state and local police officers, was part of a monthlong investigation into drug trafficking by local and out-of-state residents.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland, five search warrants were executed in Rumford and Mexico and police seized cocaine and heroin pre-packaged for distribution, 800 oxycodone pills, scales and $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

The street value of the drugs, according to police, is $35,000.

Seven people were charged with drug trafficking. The drugs involved were crack, heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Charged were:

• Kassandra Bryant, 26, of Mexico; felony trafficking in crack cocaine and failure to appear in court on a previous warrant.

• Wayne “Dog” Sinclair, 59, of Mexico; felony aggravated trafficking in crack cocaine and meth.

• Mickiel James, 30, of Dorchester, Massachusetts; felony trafficking in crack cocaine and oxycodone.

• Scott Bousquet, 30, of Rumford; felony aggravated trafficking in Oxycodone.

• James Foss, 38, of Mexico; felony trafficking in crack cocaine and meth, and two counts of violation of bail conditions.

• Tymel Albritton, 19, of Brooklyn, New York; felony trafficking in crack cocaine, and aggravated trafficking in heroin.

• Louise Lucci, 40, of Rumford; two counts of felony trafficking in crack cocaine.

• Sara Paquette, 27, of Rumford; probation violation.

• Elizabeth Ross, 37, of Wilton; probation violation.

All nine were taken to Oxford County Jail in South Paris, where bail was denied for Bryant, Sinclair, Foss, Bousquet and Lucci pending their initial court appearances.

