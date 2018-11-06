Long lines greeted voters Tuesday morning at many polling places in southern Maine, even though tens of thousands of people already cast absentee ballots in the midterm elections.

In Buxton, the line stretched out the door at 7 a.m. as voters stopped on their way to work.

Thirty minutes after the polls opened in Cape Elizabeth, more than 200 people were still waiting to vote at the high school gym.

At the Exposition Center in Portland, more than 100 people waited to register or vote at 8 a.m.

A cold drizzle didn’t deter candidates and their supporters from standing outside polling places.

In Portland, friends of local school board and legislative candidates waited to shake hands with incoming voters.

In Cape Elizabeth, a line of voters stretched from the high school gym through the hallways and out into the parking lot by 6:30 am., 30 minutes before the polls opened. At 7:30, the line was still more than 200 people deep, even though thousands of residents had already voted with absentee ballots.

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has predicted turnout as high as 65 percent, a robust figure for an off-year election. Overall, about 140,000 voters had returned absentee ballots to their local election officials by last Thursday, and another 47,000 ballots that were requested had not yet been returned. That’s higher than in 2014.

Election officials said hotly contested races are the driving force behind the predicted turnout.

Mainers will elect a new governor, decide party control in the Maine Legislature and settle contested races for Congress that could help determine the balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate.

Maine voters will also answer five ballot questions, one of which proposed to increase taxes on higher-income earners to pay for home health care workers. The other four questions would allow the state to borrow money to pay for sewage system improvements, transportation infrastructure, and programs and improvements in the University of Maine and Maine Community College systems. And they will vote on local races and issues, ranging from school improvements to moratoriums on marijuana businesses.

Voting begins at various times depending on the town or city, but most polls open at 7 or 8 a.m. All Maine polls will close at 8 p.m.

Maine residents 18 and older can still register to vote, even on Election Day. More information about all the decisions facing Maine voters Tuesday can be found at pressherald.com.

