AUBURN — A man was hospitalized and a teenager arrested Wednesday night after a stabbing at a home on Seventh Street.

Police said they were called to a domestic situation at a home at 130 Seventh St. around 8:30 p.m. and found a man with at least one stab wound.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a Lewiston hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police searched at the scene for a teenager for questioning in the attack. He was found a short time later and arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

The teen, who also was not identified, was expected to be taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland on Wednesday night.

Police were continuing to investigate the stabbing.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: