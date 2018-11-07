The world can be a lonely place when all you feel is isolation. No one should ever feel alone, because loneliness may lead to suicide. Unfortunately, suicide prevention is a topic that you don’t hear much about at school, in the news, or on social media.

There are resources for people; however, the most impactful resource is you and me. People have the tendency to get wrapped up in their own world, turn oblivious and leave others behind, abandoned with their open-wounded thoughts. We ignore the signs of depression unintentionally.

The signs of depression aren’t always visible to the eye, and at times the person harboring these emotions don’t want others to be aware. Reaching out is not very difficult. Take notice in the little things that occur and ask simple questions that may have a complex answer. Whether it be, “How was your day?” or “Are you feeling OK?” — these simple questions could change somebody’s life.

Be present, notice their emotions and actions, and have an open ear and willingness to allow them to vent. That could be the difference between losing someone you love or saving them. Don’t be afraid to intervene or ask questions. If you feel alone and isolated, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Loneliness kills people every day, so please reach out to the people around you. Don’t be afraid to accept others help and don’t be afraid to help others.

Raygan Holt

Oakland

